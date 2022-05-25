Following primary election, Ga. candidates look ahead to November

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday was the warm-up round for voters in the peach state.

In November, all eyes will be on Georgia for the U.S. Senate race between current Senator Raphael Warnock and former UGA football star Herschel Walker.

Then you have Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams going head-to-head once again for governor.

We talked to political experts who say voters are starting to understand what’s at stake.

Tuesday, Kemp secured his name on the ballot come November, where he’ll take on Abrams for the second time.

“Our battle is far from over. Tonight, tonight the fight for the soul of our state begins to make sure that Stacey Abrams is not going to be our governor or the next president,” said Kemp.

The spotlight will shine on Georgia for several key races.

Mary-Kate Lizotte, professor of political science at Augusta University said: “With the Warnock/Walker race and the Abrams/Kemp race, Georgia voters need to get ready.”

There’s a lot at stake in November.

For Abrams, she has a chance to become the first Black governor in Georgia, the first female governor in Georgia, and the first Black female governor in the entire U.S. She’ll look to target those that haven’t voted before.

“Ultimately, those individuals that she is targeting to get registered to vote are very likely to vote for her. They are very likely to support a Black woman candidate, a Democrat, those sorts of things,” said Lizotte.

Over the next five months, we can expect both candidates to ramp up their campaigns.

“We’re going to experience a lot more advertisements. We’re going to see a lot more negative ads and even more than we’ve been seeing recently and probably more than we saw in 2020,” she said.

Experts expect this election to be one of the biggest they’ve seen for voter turnout. Since it came down to a handful of votes in 2018, voters know their vote matters.

“It’s going to be record-breaking in terms of a midterm election and probably in terms of a gubernatorial election in Georgia. People are starting to understand the importance of midterms elections,” said Lizotte. “It’ll be interesting to see if the level of enthusiasm will remain as high as its been.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.