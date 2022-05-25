Federal panel picks Fort Eisenhower as new name for Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pick is in for a new name for Fort Gordon.

Right now, a federal panel is in the process of recommending new names for nine different Army posts currently named after confederate officers.

Fort Gordon is on that list, named after Confederate General John Gordon.

The panel recommended renaming the post, Fort Eisenhower, in honor of Dwight D. Eisenhower, a World War II general who became the 34th U.S. president.

We spoke to a former commanding general to see how he feels about the new name and what’s next.

Former Commanding General Jeff Foley has a long history with Fort Gordon.

“I retired as the commanding general of Fort Gordon in 2010 after serving in that capacity for three years. I’ve also been assigned to Fort Gordon three times over my career,” said Foley.

He says he is excited about the possibility of a name change for the installation.

“We had nine bases that had names of confederate leaders, and it’s time for a change,” he said.

The former commander general said he is excited to see it named after a commander in chief.

“When you think about having a name like Eisenhower, wow that gives us something to brag about,” he said.

Foley says since Fort Gordon has all branches of service, it makes Eisenhower the perfect choice to name the installation after.

“He represents everything we want in the leader in the military. My goodness, what an extraordinary leader, both in uniform and in civilian clothes as our nation’s leader,” he said.

He says Eisenhower also has a special tie to the river region.

“There’s this connection of Eisenhower with golf, with the fort, and with the Army. I really think that makes Augusta very proud,” said Foley.

It could be a while before the name is changed. The recommendation has to be approved by the Department of Defense before going through Congress and then signed off by the president.

But Foley is hopeful it will all go through.

