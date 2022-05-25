Submit Photos/Videos
Fairfax man arrested in connection with fighting dogs

(Source: WAFB)
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFAX, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Dwayne Loadholt, 43, of Fairfax, with animal fighting or baiting and ill treatment of animals.

An arrest warrant stated that pit bull terrier-type dogs were found on a property in Fairfax and that the dogs had scarring on the face, ears, neck and front legs. They also had eye infections, visible oozing wounds and were fixed to the heavy chains staked into the ground, an arrest warrant stated.

MORE | Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy

An arrest warrant alleged Loadholt knowingly deprived the dogs of necessary sustenance or shelter and that their shelters were damaged.

A search warrant of the property yielded injectible antibiotics such as penicillin, plus numerous pedigrees for the bloodline of dogs, according to authorities.

The arrest warrants said they were delivered Wednesday, and Loadholt was booked at the Allendale County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

