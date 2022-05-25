Submit Photos/Videos
DHEC: No known cases of Monkeypox in SC

Two people, who were on a flight from the U.K with someone who tested positive for Monkeypox,...
Two people, who were on a flight from the U.K with someone who tested positive for Monkeypox, remained asymptomatic following a 21-day monitoring period, DHEC said.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After monitoring two close contacts, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says there are no known cases of Monkeypox in South Carolina.

Two people, who were on a flight from the U.K. with someone who tested positive for Monkeypox, remained asymptomatic following a 21-day monitoring period, DHEC said.

DHEC announced on Wednesday afternoon that they would end the monitoring of the close contacts.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily between people,” DHEC said. “It can be spread through close contact with an infected person and their skin sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.”

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body.

If you think you have these symptoms, DHEC says to visit your primary care provider.

Visit CDC’s page on monkeypox for more information.

