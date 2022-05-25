Deputy puts a stop to drunken joy ride on a Walmart buggy

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hungry, beer-drinking shopper got arrested after going on a spree through Walmart while driving one of the store’s motorized carts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to the store at 4469 Washington Road just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a man who appeared intoxicated as he rode a Walmart motorized buggy through the store.

He was also seen urinating on the floor of the pet supply aisle, according to the deputy.

“I observed him to be drinking the 20 oz can of Natural Ice and another in his basket, along with potato salad and a sandwich he had eaten and tossed the trash on a shelf,” the deputy wrote in a report.

Walmart didn’t want to prosecute the man for shoplifting the items he consumed in the store due to the value being below $25, according to the deputy.

However, he was arrested on misdemeanor charges of public drunkenness and public indecency, according to the deputy.

The man was also told he’d be arrested if he ever returned to any Walmart property.

