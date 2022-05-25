Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies searching for missing Grovetown teen

India Smiley, 17
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

India Smiley, 17, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with red braids and brown eyes.

Smiley was last seen on May 25 around 1:10 a.m. in the area of Lory Lane, Grovetown, Ga., wearing dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about Smiley should contact Investigator William Rodman at 706-863-1212.

