Deputies searching for missing Grovetown teen

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

India Smiley, 17, is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with red braids and brown eyes.

Smiley was last seen on May 25 around 1:10 a.m. in the area of Lory Lane, Grovetown, Ga., wearing dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about Smiley should contact Investigator William Rodman at 706-863-1212.

