Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Seasonal highs with showers and storms each afternoon through Friday.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today looks mostly dry with the chance for isolated storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will approach the region Thursday bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. There will be a low-level severe risk for strong winds and large hail with stronger storms. Highs will likely reach the middle 80s.

Storm chances are expected to continue Friday as the front pushes through the region. A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out again Friday. Memorial Day weekend looks dry with low humidity and sunshine. Keep it here for further updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Panel makes its pick for Fort Gordon’s new name
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
Arthur C. Page II
Motorcyclist didn’t point gun at deputy who killed him, sheriff says

Latest News

Drier Wednesday, Stormy Thursday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Drier Wednesday, Stormy Thursday
Drier Wednesday then Stormy Thursday
Rain Chances
Seasonal Highs, Scattered Storms Thru Fri.
Scattered Storms
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong