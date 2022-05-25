Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Storms likely for CSRA Thursday into Friday. Drying out for Memorial Day Weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few hit and miss storms are possible this evening into tonight. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will stay warm in the upper 60s by early Thursday. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

Storms likely Thursday into Friday but we do clear out for the weekend!
Storms likely Thursday into Friday but we do clear out for the weekend!(WRDW)

A cold front will approach the region Thursday bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially for areas west of Augusta. Areas east of Augusta likely won’t see rain move in until later into the evening and even Thursday night. There will be a low-level severe risk for strong winds and large hail with stronger storms. Highs will likely reach the mid to upper 80s.

Storm chances are expected to continue Thursday night into Friday as the front pushes through the region. A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out again Friday. Storm chances look highest south of I-20 on Friday. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be a little breezier out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Memorial Day weekend looks dry with low humidity and sunshine. Morning lows Saturday will feel more comfortable in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday morning will be nice again with lows down near 60. It will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon with highs near 90.

Looking to stay mostly dry for Memorial Day on Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 90s. It’s looking to stay dry and warm past Monday of next week. Keep it here for further updates throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Panel makes its pick for Fort Gordon’s new name
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Runoffs set for Augusta mayor, commission seats

Latest News

Baseball
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Drier Wednesday, Stormy Thursday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Drier Wednesday, Stormy Thursday
Drier Wednesday then Stormy Thursday
Rain Chances
Seasonal Highs, Scattered Storms Thru Fri.