Commission candidates for Districts 2 and 10 get ready for runoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Augusta commission races head for a runoff.

In District 2, it’ll be Stacy Pulliam and Von Pouncey. Pulliam brought in three times the number of votes but did not get more than 50 percent.

In District 10, current Commissioner John Clarke is up against former District 8 Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Clarke fell just short of the victory last night by less than 2 percent.

Here’s how the candidates say they’ll spend the next few weeks before voters head back to the polls.

A runoff is a whole new race. Runoffs for commission seats aren’t all that uncommon. In 2020 all three commission races went to a runoff. Both races will be interesting, and candidates say they’re ready.

“I want voters to know that I care. I really do care,” said Pulliam, runoff candidate for District 2. “My emotion and my feeling was ‘yes, people believe in me,” she said.

She’s facing off against Pouncy.

Pouncy’s no stranger to commission races, she ran for District 1 in 2020. She has experience in business, education, and non-profit work.

We reached out to Pouncy for an interview, but have not heard back. We’ll try to get with her later before June 21.

Pulliam’s team is getting in gear by encouraging more people to vote.

“I’ve got to make sure everyone believes in me. I already have so many that do, but I want all of District 2 to be on board,” she said.

Clarke, District 10 incumbent candidate said: “We just got to go out there and speak on the issues and not personality.”

It’s experience vs. experience.

Clarke is facing off against former two-term Commissioner Guilfoyle.

“If you give me 15 minutes to vote, I’ll give you four years of dedicated service. I know that,” said Guilfoyle.

Both have plans to find new ways of spreading their message to voters. Typically, the incumbent has the upper hand in elections, but Guilfoyle is not a new face.

“Eight years of proven leadership, I could walk in and start doing my job,” he said.

Runoffs for Augusta commission are unpredictable. In 2020, commissioners Jordan Johnson, Francine Scott, and Catherine McKnight placed 2nd in the primaries.

But upset the competition and won their runoffs.

Clarke said: “I think the voters pretty much know about me. So, it is what it is. They’ll have to decide.”

