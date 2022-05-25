Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Commission candidates for Districts 2 and 10 get ready for runoffs

By Kennedi Harris
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Augusta commission races head for a runoff.

In District 2, it’ll be Stacy Pulliam and Von Pouncey. Pulliam brought in three times the number of votes but did not get more than 50 percent.

In District 10, current Commissioner John Clarke is up against former District 8 Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Clarke fell just short of the victory last night by less than 2 percent.

Here’s how the candidates say they’ll spend the next few weeks before voters head back to the polls.

A runoff is a whole new race. Runoffs for commission seats aren’t all that uncommon. In 2020 all three commission races went to a runoff. Both races will be interesting, and candidates say they’re ready.

MORE | Top vote-getters already gearing up for Augusta mayoral runoff

“I want voters to know that I care. I really do care,” said Pulliam, runoff candidate for District 2. “My emotion and my feeling was ‘yes, people believe in me,” she said.

She’s facing off against Pouncy.

Pouncy’s no stranger to commission races, she ran for District 1 in 2020. She has experience in business, education, and non-profit work.

We reached out to Pouncy for an interview, but have not heard back. We’ll try to get with her later before June 21.

Pulliam’s team is getting in gear by encouraging more people to vote.

“I’ve got to make sure everyone believes in me. I already have so many that do, but I want all of District 2 to be on board,” she said.

MORE | WATCH: Why are Georgia elections so important on national level

Clarke, District 10 incumbent candidate said: “We just got to go out there and speak on the issues and not personality.”

It’s experience vs. experience.

Clarke is facing off against former two-term Commissioner Guilfoyle.

“If you give me 15 minutes to vote, I’ll give you four years of dedicated service. I know that,” said Guilfoyle.

Both have plans to find new ways of spreading their message to voters. Typically, the incumbent has the upper hand in elections, but Guilfoyle is not a new face.

“Eight years of proven leadership, I could walk in and start doing my job,” he said.

Runoffs for Augusta commission are unpredictable. In 2020, commissioners Jordan Johnson, Francine Scott, and Catherine McKnight placed 2nd in the primaries.

But upset the competition and won their runoffs.

Clarke said: “I think the voters pretty much know about me. So, it is what it is. They’ll have to decide.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Panel makes its pick for Fort Gordon’s new name
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Runoffs set for Augusta mayor, commission seats
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children

Latest News

India Smiley, 17
Deputies searching for missing Grovetown teen
recreation center off Sweetwater Park Drive in Thomson.
Locals push for upgrades at recreation center in Thomson
Locals push for upgrades at recreation center in Thomson
Locals push for upgrades at recreation center in Thomson
boats at the marina
Gas prices put a damper on holiday travel plans
Gas prices put a damper on holiday travel plans
Gas prices put a damper on holiday travel plans