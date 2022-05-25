Augusta University to launch new School of Public Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University will create a School of Public Health that’s meant to be a crucial tool in helping promote the health of populations in today’s rapidly changing environment.

AU will soon launch a search for a founding dean of the new school, with the target formation of the school set for July 2023.

The school will be located on the Summerville campus in Science Hall.

Dr. Neil J. MacKinnon, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said the school will better focus the university’s current efforts into a united goal.

“We’ve got those incredible foundation pieces,” MacKinnon said. “With this new school, we’re interested in research growth and in public health in particular, and the community outreach part is so critical. We are truly excited about the future possibilities.”

AU President D. Brooks A. Keel said: “As the state’s only public academic health center, it is our responsibility and our privilege to help ensure the health of Georgia’s citizens and communities.”

