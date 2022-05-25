Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Airpower History Tour on display at Augusta Regional Airport

By Will Volk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the largest, most technically advanced plane of its time.

Now you have the chance to check out the B-29 and other World War II-era planes. The show runs through May 28 at Bush Field.

Here’s a look at the Airpower History Tour, which kicks off Wednesday at the Augusta Regional Airport.

“We still fly them around the country to honor, educate and inspire,” said Steve Schapiro.

MORE | INSIDE LOOK: Airpower Historic Tour with the Commemorative Air Force!

It’s been more than 75 years since these planes filled the wartime sky. Schapiro and the Commemorative Air Force work to keep them flying.

“We estimate it takes about 100 hours of labor and maintenance on the aircraft for every hour of flight time,” he said.

They tour these planes across the country, including two bombers. He says there are only a few planes like these that can still fly, but theirs can, including the B-29.

“It was a very advanced aircraft, the most technologically advanced aircraft of its day,” said Schapiro.

MORE | Immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes to Augusta

Inside the plane looks like it did during the war. Schapiro says it’s nice when veterans who flew something like this take a look inside.

“They look at the aircraft differently. They tell stories, little things you just can’t read in a book, and then we help pass that on to people who come out,” he said.

He thinks it’s cool to see people come out, look at the planes, and maybe even take a ride.

“It’s really like no other airplane you’re ever gonna fly in,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
Panel makes its pick for Fort Gordon’s new name
Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson
Runoffs set for Augusta mayor, commission seats
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children

Latest News

Districts 2 and 10 commission candidates get ready for runoffs
Districts 2 and 10 commission candidates get ready for runoffs
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in...
Following primary election, Ga. candidates look ahead to November
Georgia candidates are looking ahead to November
Georgia candidates are looking ahead to November
Classroom generic
Local education officials issue statements on Texas school shooting
Your kids might be coming to you with questions in the wake of the mass shooting at an...
‘It’s devastating’: Local parents react to Texas school shooting tragedy