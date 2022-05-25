Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has issues with 911 calls

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office issued this alert Wednesday afternoon:

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has received notification of a failure from AT&T to incoming 911 calls from landline. Currently there are no issues with mobile devices calling 911 regardless of the mobile carrier. This outage does not affect anyone who has the need to call 911. AT&T communications personnel are working on getting their landline system back to normal functions. We will send an update as soon as the system is restored.

