What the Tech: Real workouts in virtual reality

When the pandemic shut down gyms two years ago, many people started working out at home, and virtual reality fitness is how some people stayed in shape.

Nia Stout straps on an Oculus headset and grabs the hand controls, which appear in the virtual world as boxing gloves. She’s suddenly standing in a boxing ring as a virtual trainer gives instructions.

“All right, let’s go,” she said.

One of only a few fitness apps for the Oculus Quest with a free subscription model, Liteboxer VR is a real workout in a virtual world.

Punching targets to the beat of the music. The harder you punch, the more accurate you are, and the higher your score.

“A boxing workout is the most intense workout I’ve ever done in my life. It’s a full-body workout that is exhausting,” said Stout.

The Stouts use an Oculus to play games as a family. It’s Aaron’s first time using it specifically for a workout. After a few minutes of punching targets in the virtual ring, he says turning a workout into a game would keep him using it.

“It’s very effective. I need that motivation. I want to be beating my score or beating my friend. I would be more motivated to do it every day,” he said.

Wanting to see for ourselves, we strapped on the Oculus for a 9-minute Liteboxer workout. As we punched, the music got faster, and we got sweatier.

If you’re familiar with the popular Wii gaming system from a decade ago, an Oculus workout is similar. But totally immersive. You lose a sense of reality. It’s just you and the targets.

We burned 54 calories which is more than you’d burn on a treadmill in nine minutes. So not only is working out in virtual reality effective, it’s a lot of fun.

Some fitness apps are monthly subscriptions while some are a one-time purchase. The Oculus headset used to enter virtual reality will cost you about $300.

