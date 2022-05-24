Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.
By Chris Anderson, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired for an incident involving a horse-drawn buggy.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.

Deputies got in front of the buggy, but the driver did not stop.

“We’ve got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy,” a deputy could be heard saying on body camera video.

As the buggy passed by, the deputy said he saw the driver slumped over with a beer can nearby. Officials pursued the buggy for a short time before it eventually stopped.

As deputies tried to gain control of the horse, it lunged forward and crashed the buggy into a cruiser.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Nathan Miller, was arrested and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Arthur C. Page II
Motorcyclist didn’t point gun at deputy who killed him, sheriff says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Staff, adults intervene in fight after Aiken County school dance
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
AERIALS: Police on the scene of fatal shooting at Texas school
Police responded to an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Hospital: 2 dead after shooting at Uvalde, Texas, school
Trump
xxx
WATCH: 5-year-old steals the show with walk-up dance at T-ball game
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
Kemp-Perdue duel could end with Georgia’s GOP primary