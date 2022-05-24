Wagener man indicted on firearm possessions, drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Wagener man was indicted on 15 counts of firearm possessions and narcotics distribution charges.

A federal grand jury charged 44-year-old Anthony Tyrone Whitfield of Wagener: for possessing firearms and ammunition as a prohibited felon, for distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, and for possessing and using firearms in connection with his drug distribution activities.

The indictment alleges that between December 2018 and September 2021, Whitfield was in possession with intent to distribute, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana, including at least 50 grams of methamphetamine on two occasions.

The indictment also alleges that he was in possession of six firearms and various rounds of ammunition in connection with his drug trafficking activity.

Whitfield is also subject to an enhanced sentence by virtue of a conviction for a serious drug felony offense in South Carolina state court in 2017.

He faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment on numerous charges with a mandatory five years consecutive to any other term of imprisonment on charges related to the possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking.

Whitfield is currently detained on state charges and his arraignment in federal court is scheduled for May 31, 2022, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and the Salley Police Department, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

