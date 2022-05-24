Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Two men sought in connection to a Waffle House robbery

Antwon June (left). Da’Montez Scott (right).
Antwon June (left). Da’Montez Scott (right).(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men in connection to an armed robbery at a Waffle House.

The incident happened at the Waffle House at the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Hwy on January 19.

Deputies say they are looking for two 18-year-olds, Da’Montez Scott and Antwon June. Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about either of these subjects, please contact Inv. Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Arthur C. Page II
Motorcyclist didn’t point gun at deputy who killed him, sheriff says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Staff, adults intervene in fight after Aiken County school dance
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma

Latest News

Augusta Water tower
Second in command in Richmond Co. Solicitor’s Office placed on administrative leave
(Source: MGN)
Wagener man indicted on firearm possessions, drug charges
Morning Mix
Get rid of stress with Tuning In, a new music therapy program in Augusta
Morning Mix
Inside look at the Augusta premiere of "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience"