Two men sought in connection to a Waffle House robbery
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men in connection to an armed robbery at a Waffle House.
The incident happened at the Waffle House at the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Hwy on January 19.
Deputies say they are looking for two 18-year-olds, Da’Montez Scott and Antwon June. Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about either of these subjects, please contact Inv. Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.