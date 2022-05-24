Two men sought in connection to a Waffle House robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men in connection to an armed robbery at a Waffle House.

The incident happened at the Waffle House at the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Hwy on January 19.

Deputies say they are looking for two 18-year-olds, Da’Montez Scott and Antwon June. Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about either of these subjects, please contact Inv. Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

