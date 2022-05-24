Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Shepeard Blood Center giving away extra incentives to gain donors

Shepeard Community Blood Center doesn't see as many donors as they would like during the summer.
Shepeard Community Blood Center doesn't see as many donors as they would like during the summer.
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Blood Center is still in urgent need of all blood types, especially O positive and O negative blood donors.

So to help spike up the number of donations, the center running a special promotion this week:

All donors who come into Shepeard’s Aiken, Augusta, and Evans centers to donate will be awarded an additional 2,000 points. 2,000 points are worth $15 and these points can be used in Shepeard’s donor store to purchase T-shirts, gift cards, or other items.

Shepeard also has several blood drives coming up this week:

Charlie Norwood VA Hospital - May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kenneth Shuler in North Augusta - May 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

North Augusta Community Drive at Grace UMC - May 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Edgefield County Hospital - May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cheeseburger Bobby’s - May 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free Regal Cinemas movie tickets will be available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arthur C. Page II
Motorcyclist didn’t point gun at deputy who killed him, sheriff says
Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Staff, adults intervene in fight after Aiken County school dance
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released for man shot dead in clash with Aiken deputies

Latest News

Georgia voting stickers.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Ga. primary election
Voting changes in Richmond & Columbia counties
Voting changes in Richmond & Columbia counties
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Breaking down Aiken County Sheriff’s Office use-of-force policy
South Carolina baby milk formula shortage
Additional infant options from nonprofit, government open up for SC families amid formula shortage