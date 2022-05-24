Shepeard Blood Center giving away extra incentives to gain donors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shepeard Blood Center is still in urgent need of all blood types, especially O positive and O negative blood donors.

So to help spike up the number of donations, the center running a special promotion this week:

All donors who come into Shepeard’s Aiken, Augusta, and Evans centers to donate will be awarded an additional 2,000 points. 2,000 points are worth $15 and these points can be used in Shepeard’s donor store to purchase T-shirts, gift cards, or other items.

Shepeard also has several blood drives coming up this week:

Charlie Norwood VA Hospital - May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kenneth Shuler in North Augusta - May 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

North Augusta Community Drive at Grace UMC - May 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Edgefield County Hospital - May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cheeseburger Bobby’s - May 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free Regal Cinemas movie tickets will be available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.