Second in command in Richmond Co. Solicitor’s Office placed on administrative leave

Augusta Water tower
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chief Assistant Solicitor Geoffrey Alls has been placed on administrative leave, the office confirms.

The office says Alls was placed on administrative leave because of a pending temporary protective order or TPO.

Victims of violence can file a petition for a TPO order, which protects the victim against harassing, stalking, or threatening physical safety.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more details.

