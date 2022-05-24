Second in command in Richmond Co. Solicitor’s Office placed on administrative leave
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chief Assistant Solicitor Geoffrey Alls has been placed on administrative leave, the office confirms.
The office says Alls was placed on administrative leave because of a pending temporary protective order or TPO.
Victims of violence can file a petition for a TPO order, which protects the victim against harassing, stalking, or threatening physical safety.
We will continue to provide updates as we learn more details.
