SCDHEC monitoring several after contact with monkeypox-positive person

The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high risk of infection.
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several South Carolinians are being monitored after having flight contact with a person who tested positive for monkeypox in the UK, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Tuesday.

DHEC said the individuals will be monitored until Wednesday. Health officials are following CDC guidance on possible symptoms, which include fever, body aches, chills, and fatigue.

The contacts so far have no symptoms, SCDHEC said.

So far there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in South Carolina.

SCDHEC released the following statement to WMBF News:

“DHEC has shared the CDC guidance with providers via a health alert. Febrile rash illnesses, which would include monkeypox, are reportable conditions in South Carolina. Providers should report a suspected case to DHEC, which will investigate and conduct testing if indicated to confirm or rule out a case.”

