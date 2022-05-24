Panel makes pick for Fort Gordon’s new name

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The military base naming commission has chosen Fort Eisenhower as its recommendation for the new name of Fort Gordon.

The commission has been tasked with recommending new names for military installations that are named in honor of people with ties to the Confederacy.

A federal panel in charge of the process took in more than 34,000 recommendations for renaming installations.

Fort Gordon was named after John Gordon, a Confederate general. He went on to become a U.S. senator and Georgia governor.

As Fort Eisenhower, the post would be named in honor of Dwight D. Eisenhower, a World War II general who went on to become the 34th U.S. president.

Fort Gordon could become Fort Eisenhower (WRDW)

The post’s hospital already bears the Eisenhower name.

The panel also recommends that Georgia’s Fort Benning be renamed Fort Moore in honor of Hal and Julia Moore.

Fort Bragg in North Carolina would be renamed Fort Liberty.

The panel will forward its recommendations to Congress in a final report due by Oct. 1.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.