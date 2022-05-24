Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg suspect arrested in attempted murder case

Donivan Jamill Gregg
Donivan Jamill Gregg(OCSO)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety announced Friday that Donivan Jamil Gregg had been arrested. Gregg was wanted on charges of two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault 1st degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An incident report said On May 8, 2022 officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened on Maxcy St. Investigators wrote they found multiple shell casings in the road and bullet holes in the building.

An affidavit said a woman and her granddaughter were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Camera footage identified the vehicle driven by Gregg during the incident.

The report said Gregg had threatened a victim after driving up in a vehicle, “I just shot up your momma’s house and if you come outside I’ll kill you.” The victim statement said the threat happened in the neighborhood of John C Calhoun Dr.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Donivan Jamil Gregg.

Gregg is wanted in connection to attempted murder, assault and possession of weapons during a violent crime.

Investigators say Gregg should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact (803)534-2812.

