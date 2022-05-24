NOAA calls for above average Atlantic hurricane season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their 2022 Atlantic hurricane season outlook this morning and they’re predicting more tropical activity than normal. If this season verifies to be above average then it would be the 7th year straight with more named tropical systems than normal.

NOAA’s outlook said there was a 65% chance of above average tropical activity, 25% chance of near normal activity, and only 10% chance of less activity than normal. The NOAA press release stated, “for the 2022 hurricane season, NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence”.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1st and lasts until November 30th. The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is usually late August through early October when ocean temperatures are warmest.

The NOAA press release listed multiple climate factors that will likely lead to a busy 2022 season, “including the ongoing La Niña that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon. An enhanced west African monsoon supports stronger African Easterly Waves, which seed many of the strongest and longest lived hurricanes during most seasons. The way in which climate change impacts the strength and frequency of tropical cyclones is a continuous area of study for NOAA scientists.”

