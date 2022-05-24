Submit Photos/Videos
Kemp-Perdue duel could end with Georgia’s GOP primary

No state has more consequential elections this week than Georgia. (WGCL, CNN, WJCL, WSB, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday could bring an end to the faceoff between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

On the Democratic side, Stacey Abrams is running unopposed and will be crowned as her party’s nominee.

With three other Republicans running, it’s possible neither Kemp nor Perdue will win a majority, requiring a June 21 runoff.

But polling has shown Kemp extending his lead, raising the possibility that the nomination could be settled Tuesday.

Perdue was personally courted by former President Donald Trump to enter the race as retribution for Kemp not backing Trump’s effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

