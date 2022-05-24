Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Ga. primary election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than 12 hours until primary election day in Georgia, here’s everything you need to know before you hit the polls.

From location changes to provisional ballots, redistricting throughout the state means changes to your ballot and polling locations.

“On a local level, we also had some changes with our county and county commission and our board of education lines. Some of those voters were changed from District 1 to District 3 or what have you,” said Nancy Gay, Columbia County Board of Elections.

Changes to districts mean changes to precincts. In Columbia County, three new precincts were added. In Richmond, two changed.

This year, voters who show up at the wrong polling location will not be allowed to use provisional ballots, so knowing your precinct can save you time.

Travis Doss, executive director, Richmond County Board of Elections said: “If you show up at noon and you’re in the wrong place, they’re going to have to send you to your correct polling place. The thing that we recommend is finding out your polling place before you decide to vote and get a copy of the sample ballot.”

Doss says looking at a sample ballot ahead of time tells you what you’re voting for, not just where you’re voting.

“Look over the sample ballots and make sure you know what candidates you want to vote for before you actually go into the polling place,” he said.

It can also clear up confusion about what type of ballot to ask for.

Gay said: “Voters don’t understand that a non-partisan ballot does not mean you get to vote for anything and everything. A non-partisan ballot contains generally just the judges and the non-partisan board of education seats.”

She says you can bring a sample ballot to a voting booth to help speed up the process, but phones are not allowed. She says every precinct will also have copies of those ballots available.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your voting location or to check your voter registration, visit SOS Ga.

