Georgia Senate primaries will set up high-stakes showdown

No state has more consequential elections this week than Georgia. (WGCL, CNN, WJCL, WSB, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker have six challengers between them in Tuesday’s primaries, but the two are already looking ahead to the general election.

The GOP is trying to take back the seat Warnock won last year, helping Democrats squeak out a congressional majority.

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his heft behind Walker, but five other candidates are hoping to get Walker below the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff.

Warnock’s one opponent in the Democratic primary is beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey. She has shown few signs of posing a serious threat to him.

MORE | Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate

