Georgia Senate primaries will set up high-stakes showdown

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker have six challengers between them in Tuesday’s primaries, but the two are already looking ahead to the general election.

The GOP is trying to take back the seat Warnock won last year, helping Democrats squeak out a congressional majority.

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his heft behind Walker, but five other candidates are hoping to get Walker below the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff.

Warnock’s one opponent in the Democratic primary is beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey. She has shown few signs of posing a serious threat to him.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.