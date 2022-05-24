Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia Secretary of State faces Trump ally in primary race

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger drew the wrath of former President Donald Trump when he refused to try to overturn Trump’s loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in 2020.

Now, the Republican incumbent is facing a tough primary challenge.

He has three opponents in Tuesday’s race, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice.

On the Democratic side, five candidates are fighting for their party’s nomination.

All of them have championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021.

The law shortened the period to request an absentee ballot and added an ID requirement, among other things.

