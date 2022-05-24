Ga. primary running smoothly despite new election law

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s high-stakes primary election appeared to be running smoothly with no reports of major problems.

Tuesday’s election was the first statewide test of new voting restrictions passed by Republicans after the 2020 presidential election.

A record number of ballots cast during the early voting period in the three weeks before Election Day helped ease the strain at polling places.

There were no reports of long lines or widespread equipment problems by Tuesday afternoon despite hotly contested GOP primary races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Voting in Alabama and Arkansas, the other two states holding regular primaries, also appeared to be problem-free.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.