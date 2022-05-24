Evans man sentenced to 3 life terms in child sex trafficking

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man convicted on nine felony counts related to child sex trafficking has been sentenced to life in federal prison without parole.

37-year-old Michael Peyton Gunn of Evans was sentenced after being convicted of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor.

Gunn is also ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution, to register as a sex offender, and to be subject to a life term of supervised release if he is freed from confinement.

Gunn’s former wife, 35-year-old Amanda Gunn, also known as “Amanda Howard,” is also scheduled to receive sentencing. She testified in Peyton Gunn’s November 2021 trial and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to sex trafficking conspiracy.

In November 2021, a U.S. District Court jury found Peyton Gunn guilty of all nine charges including Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking of a Minor; Sex Trafficking of a Child; Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity; four counts of Production of Child Pornography; Possession of Child Pornography; and Obstruction of a Sex-Trafficking Investigation.

The minor victim testified during Peyton Gunn’s trial. The victim said Peyton Gunn employed rewards, fear, threats of harm, physical abuse, and intimidation to psychologically manipulate and sexually abuse the victim as young as age 7. His actions steadily progressed from coercing the victim to participate in the production of child pornography and eventually forcing the minor victim to submit to commercial sex trafficking facilitated by online advertising.

The investigation began in February 2020 when FBI agents assisted with a child pornography case in Hopkins County, Texas. Among the contraband images agents discovered were more than 700 photos – many of them depicting sexually explicit child exploitation – featuring an individual minor victim. Digital location information identified those images as having originated from the vicinity of Gunn’s residence in Evans. Agents from the Augusta FBI office later questioned Gunn and searched his home, where they found evidence of the production of child pornography and exploitation of the minor victim, along with electronic devices storing multiple graphic images of child sexual exploitation, torture, and abuse.

Also testifying in court was 45-year-old Jonathan Eugene Grantham of Graniteville, who is serving 140 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in August 2021 to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Grantham, a former Aiken County high school teacher, admitted that he responded to an online advertisement trafficking the minor victim, and then traveled from South Carolina to Evans to transport the minor victim to a motel for sex in return for payment.

The FBI investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons prosecuted the case for the United States.

