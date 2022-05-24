Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Low Severe Threat Again Today. Storms most afternoons this week.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Storm Prediction Center has the entire CSRA in a Marginal Risk (Level 1-5) for severe storms again today. Storm chances are highest late afternoon into this evening. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A front near the area Wednesday will support continued chances of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs remain in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move through the deep south late this week and bring showers and thunderstorms to the area late Thursday or Friday. Severe weather will be possible. Highs will cool a bit into the lower 80s. Keep it here for further updates throughout the week.

