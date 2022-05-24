Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Low Severe Threat again this afternoon/evening. Storm chances most afternoons this week.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Storm Prediction Center has most of the CSRA in a Marginal Risk (Level 1-5) for severe storms again today into tonight. Storm chances are highest later this evening into tonight. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday looks mostly dry with the chance for isolated storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs remain in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will approach the region Thursday bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. There will be a low-level severe risk for strong winds and large hail with stronger storms. Highs will likely reach the middle 80s.

Storm chances are expected to continue Friday as the front pushes through the region. A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out again Friday. Memorial Day weekend looks dry with low humidity and sunshine. Keep it here for further updates throughout the week.

