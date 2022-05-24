Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam impersonating deputies

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the community about another phone scam circulating around the county.

The sheriff’s office says the scam goes like this: A caller identifies themselves as a deputy of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The caller may spoof the Sheriff’s Office phone number and use the name of an actual deputy from our website. The caller alleges that there is a warrant for your arrest, but if you secure funds in the form of a cashier’s check, Money Pac gift card, or Green Dot debit card, you can avoid being arrested.

Deputies say the caller sounds believable and pressures the call recipient to go to a money payment site to pay to have the warrants removed from the system. Deputies say the scammer acts aggressive and threatening in describing the consequences of not paying the fine.

The sheriff’s office says if you are contacted by someone identifying himself as law enforcement and demanding money, simply hang up.

The sheriff’s office reminds citizens that no law enforcement agency contacts citizens by phone, e-mail or regular mail and tells them to pay fees or fines by wiring money, using pre-paid money cards, using a money telegram, or similar methods.

