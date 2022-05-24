Can you help Richmond County deputies find missing man?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Steven Ronald St. Michel, 35, was last seen Monday in the 1700 block of Brown Road. He’s described as having brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown flip flops and driving a two-tone blue, 2009 Ford Focus with Georgia tag WBF404.

Authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1048 or 821-1080.

