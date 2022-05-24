Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Can you help Richmond County deputies find missing man?

Steven Ronald St. Michel
Steven Ronald St. Michel(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Steven Ronald St. Michel, 35, was last seen Monday in the 1700 block of Brown Road. He’s described as having brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and brown flip flops and driving a two-tone blue, 2009 Ford Focus with Georgia tag WBF404.

MORE | Two men sought in connection with Waffle House robbery

Authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1048 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Arthur C. Page II
Motorcyclist didn’t point gun at deputy who killed him, sheriff says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Staff, adults intervene in fight after Aiken County school dance
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma

Latest News

What the Tech: Real workouts in virtual reality
What the Tech: Real workouts in virtual reality
Brad Raffensperger and Jody Hice
Georgia Secretary of State faces Trump ally in primary race
Augusta mayoral race: Ingham, Myles, Williams
Augusta mayoral race: Ingham, Myles, Williams
Augusta mayoral race: Bradshaw, Hasan, Johnson
Augusta mayoral race: Bradshaw, Hasan, Johnson