Augusta mayoral candidates visit polling sites on Election Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nine candidates are running for Augusta mayor, likely heading to a runoff unless one candidate can secure more than 50 percent of the vote.

Because advance voting had a record-breaking turnout, election officials had low expectations for Tuesday. But things were pretty good, which is great for the mayoral candidates.

Mayoral candidate Steven Kendrick made his way across Richmond County on Tuesday to several polling sites. Kendrick is Augusta’s former tax commissioner, a role he served in for 13 years. He left that office a few months ago to pursue the mayor’s office.

Kendrick says what separates him from other candidates is his experience. He believes his years working in Augusta government make him ready for the job. He said he knows the needs of the city, the issues and what citizens want. He says that’s what’s going to help him hit the ground running his first day in office.

Meanwhile in a pool of repeat candidates and familiar faces, Lucas Johnson is a fresh face. And that’s how he wants it to be. He was also out Tuesday morning touring polling places. Johnson says he’s a neighbor, not a politician. He believes Augusta needs someone like him to help rebuild the trust in government that’s been lost. He’s spent his adult life here in Augusta and he believes there are a few things that need to change for the better.

Kendrick and Johnson both said they’re eager to see how things turn out from the election. But they’re excited to see many people using their voice.

We made multiple attempts to try and get with mayoral candidate Charlie Hannah on Tuesday but haven’t been able to reach him. Hannah is also a familiar face. He’s on the Richmond County school board representing District 2. He’s also the current president of the board. According to his website, Hannah believes the people must be put first in every decision.

Candidates Garnett Johnson and Donald Bradshaw they say voting locations were packed and there’s excitement for new ideas.

Bradshaw visited a number of locations on Tuesday. He says a lot of voters he’s talking to are emphasizing the coliseum and giving downtown Augusta a lot of attention.

Garnett Johnson traveled and visited at least 21 polling sites Tuesday.

He says a lot of the voters he’s talked to are excited for change and a new perspective.

We have yet to hear how A.K. Hasan spent Tuesday.

Candidate Marion Williams says you may not have seen his signs around town because he didn’t have much campaign funding, but when you see his name on the ballot, he says you’ll know exactly who to vote for.

He believes he’s shown the voters what he’s capable of over the past 16 years on the Augusta Commission.

His platform focuses on pushing Augusta forward -- making it a hot spot for tourism outside of Masters week and expanding the economy across the city.

Williams says he doesn’t see black or white; he sees what’s right and wants to spread the same message across the city.

Lori Myles has a similar platform. She says it’s all about unity with her slogan, “no neighborhood left behind.”

She says she’s been a leader and involved in the city for 40 years and is ready to be an open-minded, collaborative mayor if she wins.

Myles is also focusing on the pink vote this year, which isn’t just about women voting for another woman, but absentee ballots, too.

She says we are diversified but now we need to unify--bringing more opportunities to everyone in Augusta.

Also, Augusta Commission seats are up for grabs in Districts 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10.

