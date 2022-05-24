Submit Photos/Videos
Abrams says she’s not surprised by personal attacks

No state has more consequential elections this week than Georgia. (WGCL, CNN, WJCL, WSB, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) – Stacey Abrams, the presumptive Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, says she expects the personal attacks to continue as she moves toward the general election in November.

Abrams was asked at a news conference Tuesday in Atlanta about a comment the day before from Republican rival David Perdue, who said Abrams had been “demeaning her own race” with remarks she had made. She turned the conversation back to Perdue’s opponent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is leading in polls and fundraising.

MORE | Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate

“I had an inelegant delivery of a statement that I will keep making — that is Brian Kemp is a failed governor who doesn’t care about the people of Georgia,” Abrams said.

On the eve of Tuesday’s primary, Perdue took a shot at Abrams’ remarks Saturday at a Democratic dinner. She had said, “I am tired of hearing about being the the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” and went on to explain that when Georgia has dismal rankings for mental health access and maternal mortality, “then you’re not the No. 1 place to live.”

“She is demeaning her own race when it comes to that,” Perdue said Monday in an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks and former Trump adviser Peter Navarro.

MORE | Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia

Abrams said she expects Republicans to continue to attack her personally.

“I have listened to Republicans for the last six months attack me, but they’ve done nothing to attack the challenges facing Georgia,” Abrams said.

