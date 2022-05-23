Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Williston-Elko High School evacuated after alleged bomb threat

Williston Elko High School was evacuated after receiving alleged bomb threat.
Williston Elko High School was evacuated after receiving alleged bomb threat.(Williston Schools via Facebook)
By Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students and staff were evacuated from Williston-Elko High School after reports of an alleged bomb threat.

The school district informed families of the threat on Facebook around 9 a.m. All students and staff were accounted for after the evacuation.

The district says that the school received a call threat and the source has not been authenticated at this time.

Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office dispatch says deputies are still on scene and investigating.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jack Hayes with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public...
Columbia County jailer charged with giving inmates contraband
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Two in custody, two at-large after car break-ins in North Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released for man shot dead in clash with Aiken deputies
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to ER after an assault at a school dance.
14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released for man shot dead in clash with Aiken deputies
Bob Bonnett with SRS.
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Latest developments at SRS
generic crash
Traffic accidents, vehicle fire cause delays in Aiken County
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for May 23