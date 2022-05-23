Williston-Elko High School evacuated after alleged bomb threat

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students and staff were evacuated from Williston-Elko High School after reports of an alleged bomb threat.

The school district informed families of the threat on Facebook around 9 a.m. All students and staff were accounted for after the evacuation.

The district says that the school received a call threat and the source has not been authenticated at this time.

Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office dispatch says deputies are still on scene and investigating.

