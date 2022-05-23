Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: App asks you to swipe right on movies

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you ever sit down to watch a movie at home and then waste a lot of time picking something to watch?

With so many streaming options out there, you might have to browse through 1000s of choices. Here’s an app to help you find something you’ll enjoy.

The problem with subscribing to streaming services is you must exit one to browse another.

‘Taste’ offers suggestions of what you might like but is not based on reviews from just anyone. Reviews are from other users with the same taste in movies as you.

‘Taste’ looks like a movie version of ‘Tinder’. You swipe right for something that looks good and left for something less attractive.

Rather than showing you everything everywhere, ‘Taste’ shows only movies and shows available on the services you subscribe to.

Rate movies as you go along. Awful, meh, good, or amazing. As you swipe through the movies, it builds your profile and matches your choices to other users who prefer the same thing.

Like dating apps, matches are displayed with a percentage of your taste and how much it matches like-minded users. The more you engage with the app, the better it gets at suggesting movies you’re likely to enjoy.

The app is easy to navigate, and suggestions are pretty spot-on. The only downside is it requires your name and phone number and asks for your birthdate (lie about that one).

It is a free app for iPhones and Android devices, and it’s pretty good at suggesting something you’ll like.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

