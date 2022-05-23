Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally

(AP) -Justin Thomas is a PGA champion again when he least expected it. Thomas tied a PGA Championship record when he rallied from seven shots behind Sunday at Southern Hills with a 67.

That got him into a playoff when Mito Pereira of Chile made double bogey on the final hole. In the three-hole playoff, Thomas made two birdies and took the lead over Will Zalatoris.

A par on the last hole was enough for his second PGA title and 15th career win. Zalatoris was clutch in his own right by making an 8-foot par on the last hole.

