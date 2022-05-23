Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Starbucks leaving Russian market

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo...
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., is seen on April 26, 2022. In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A U.S. company captures crucial satellite images of the war in Ukraine, including three mass graves. (Source: CNN/PLANET LABS PBC/TELEGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jack Hayes with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public...
Columbia County jailer charged with giving inmates contraband
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Two in custody, two at-large after car break-ins in North Augusta
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
One person killed in officer-involved shooting in Aiken
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to ER after an assault at a school dance.
14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

Bob Bonnett with SRS.
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Latest developments at SRS
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US will intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan
Newberry County shooting leaves three dead
4 teens killed in shootings in South Carolina
Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine said disease numbers are very low so far in...
Expert: Monkeypox less transmissable than COVID, US better prepared