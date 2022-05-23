Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Red or blue? A look at Georgia’s electorate ahead of the primary

After a Democratic sweep in 2020, experts are still unsure which side Georgia will fall on in 2022.
By David Ade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Once again, Georgia voters find themselves in the national political spotlight. After a Democratic sweep of two Senate seats and the presidential race in 2020, how is the political world viewing the Peach State?

“I’m not sure I want to call Georgia really red anymore,” said Mark Rom, political science professor at Georgetown University.

Rom said while he’s not viewing the state as red, there are a lot of ways November’s general elections could play out.

He said, “It’s possible Democrats could sweep. It’s possible Republicans could sweep. It’s also possible that there’s going to be a split, or we see some Republicans and some Democrats. That’s how close it’s going to be.”

According to a mid-May update from the Georgia Secretary of State, there’s a 180% increase this year in early voting compared to the 2018 Georgia primary, and 149% increase over the 2020 primary. Numbers also show Republicans out-pacing Democrats in early voting.

Savannah Viar, spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, said, “We still see [Georgia] as a red state. We operate like our back is against the wall, we fight hard, we turn out voters.”

Viar also referred to the 2020 election as a wake up call for Republican voters.

She said, “I think it was an anomaly, and overall, Georgia voters trend Republican. They want to vote Republican and will fall back into the fold this year.”

“Georgia is definitely purple,” contended James Beverly, the Democratic Georgia House Minority Leader.

Beverly also said he sees the state trending blue.

Beverly said, “Georgia picked up a million people over the last ten years. You know, 90-plus-percent of those people of color. And so are they engaged? Are they now voting or who are they voting for? What are the messages that are going around the state of Georgia this point?”

Recent polling suggests that Herschel Walker is likely to run away with the Republican Senate primary, setting up the potential head-to-head between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jack Hayes with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public...
Columbia County jailer charged with giving inmates contraband
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released for man shot dead in clash with Aiken deputies
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Two in custody, two at-large after car break-ins in North Augusta
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to ER after an assault at a school dance.
14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races
Healthcare providers in South Carolina may soon be able to refuse to perform procedures that...
Healthcare providers urge SC governor to veto bill letting them refuse ‘unconscionable’ procedures
VIDEO: Doctors against medical rights of conscience bill
David Perdue visits Augusta on May 20, 2022.
WATCH: Campaign tour brings Perdue to the CSRA
Federal Correctional Institution Edgefield
Ossoff bill pushes federal prisons to keep families informed