Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Police seek public’s help in search for NYC subway shooter

This image released by the New York City Police Department shows an unidentified man wanted in...
This image released by the New York City Police Department shows an unidentified man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a passenger on a subway train Sunday morning, May 22, 2022.(Source: NYPD via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police searching for an unidentified man who shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train asked for the public’s help Monday.

“We need all eyes on this,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted. She posted two surveillance camera photographs of the unidentified suspect, a burly man dressed in a hoodie on a hot day.

The shooter fled after the Q train arrived at the Canal Street station in Manhattan late Sunday morning. He shot and killed 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, of Brooklyn, who was reportedly heading to brunch.

Enriquez had worked for Goldman Sachs’ global investment research division since 2013. Goldman chair and CEO David Solomon said that Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved employee and that the company was devastated. Enriquez “epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence,” Solomon said in a prepared statement.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that investigators had few leads and called the shooting “unimaginable.”

“You’re sitting down, going to brunch, going to visit a family member, a person walks up to you and shoots you for no reason,” Adams said. “That is the worst nightmare.”

There were no police officers on the train car where the shooting occurred, he said, and the city will evaluate how it is deploying officers across the sprawling subway system.

Witnesses told police the gunman was pacing the last car of the train, “and without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters Sunday.

The shooting came more than a month after a man opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train, scattering random shots that wounded 10 people. The person charged in that attack, Frank James, had posted dozens of online videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Jack Hayes with Giving Inmates Items Without Consent and Violation of Oath by a Public...
Columbia County jailer charged with giving inmates contraband
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released for man shot dead in clash with Aiken deputies
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Two in custody, two at-large after car break-ins in North Augusta
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to ER after an assault at a school dance.
14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance
Georgia election voting stickers
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

A jewelry store that was targeted for a smash-and-grab robbery was kept safe by its employees.
WATCH: Jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery thwarted by employees
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
A toddler was killed and two family members were injured in a triple shooting in Maine.
Toddler shot and killed