One on One with Richard Rogers│ Latest developments at SRS

By Richard Rogers
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Nuclear Site is one of the most fascinating places in the river region. From countless projects to site tours being back after two years, it’s time we checked in to get details on what’s next for the plant.

Bob Bonnett, SRNS Tour Director sat one on one with Richard Rogers to talk about what’s next.

THE LATEST [After two years, SRS Public Tour Program is back]

