No bond for Grammy-winning rap artist ‘Young Thug’ in racketeering case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based rap star ‘Young Thug’ was denied bond during his hearing in Fulton County Monday afternoon.

The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, along with weapons and drug charges related to items police allegedly found during a search of his Buckhead home.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s massive 28-person indictment, Williams helped found the Young Slime Life (YSL) street gang in 2012, a gang she said committed numerous violent crimes in the years since, including murder.

Also charged in the indictment were Atlanta-based rappers ‘Gunna,’ whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and ‘Yak Gotti,’ whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick.

Trial for all three rappers is expected to start Jan. 9, 2023.

