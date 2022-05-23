Name released for man shot dead in clash with Aiken deputies

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead over the weekend during confrontation with Aiken County deputies.

Motorcycle rider Arthur C. Page II, 58, of Aiken, was killed after a pursuit early Saturday.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the chase started on Whiskey Road toward New Ellenton and continued toward Beech Island for about 15 miles.

A deputy was attempting to initiate a traffic stop around 12:43 a.m. Saturday with the Harley-Davidson motorcycle by signaling with overhead blue lights on East Pine Long near Trail Wood Avenue.

Deputies say the single rider never stopped and sped away, and the deputy pursued the motorcycle down Whiskey Road toward New Ellenton.

The chase continued toward Beech Island on U.S. 278 to Interstate 520 and onto Interstate 20 East.

The sheriff’s office says the pursuit ended when the rider slowed and veered toward the shoulder of the interstate, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle in the grass.

Authorities say shots were fired during a confrontation with the rider.

The sheriff’s office says deputies rendered aid to the rider and Aiken County emergency medical crews were called to the scene, where the driver was pronounced deceased.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says Page suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities say no other injuries were reported and an investigation is underway.

