Motorcyclist didn’t point gun at deputy who killed him, sheriff says

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a deadly clash between a motorcyclist and law enforcement, we’re learning more today – including the fact that the man didn’t point a gun at the officer who shot him.

Arthur C. Page II, 58, of Aiken, was shot dead after a pursuit by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday.

The chase began after a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 12:43 a.m. Saturday, but it didn’t stop, authorities said.

The pursuit followed Whiskey Road toward New Ellenton and continued toward Beech Island for about 15 miles. The chase continued toward Beech Island on U.S. 278 to Interstate 520 and onto Interstate 20 East.

The sheriff’s agency says the pursuit ended when the rider slowed and veered toward the shoulder of the interstate.

He lost control of the motorcycle in the grass.

Page tried to run away from the motorcycle but fell and turned over. “appearing to be armed with a weapon,” the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a statement.

Shots were fired by the deputy, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Page was struck by at least one bullet, according to Aiken Coroner Darryl Ables.

After aid was rendered to Page, “it was confirmed that what he pointed at the deputy was not a firearm,” the sheriff’s agency said.

The deputy involved in the shooting was identified as Christopher Owens, who’s been with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office since February 2021.

Owens is on paid administrative leave.

Sheriff Michael Hunt requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigate the case, as is common with shootings involving officers.

“The facts of this case are being vetted and investigated by SLED which included the actions of our deputy and that of the decedent,” Hunt said. “We are fully cooperating and working on gathering all evidence that will to be turned over to SLED. As this case progresses, we are referring all questions about this independent and impartial investigation to SLED.”

