Local blood bank offering extra perks for donors this week

By Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering special incentives this week to encourage donations.

The local blood bank is in urgent need of all blood types, but especially O positive and O negative blood donors.

This week, all donors who come into Shepeard’s Aiken, Augusta and Evans centers to donate will be awarded an additional 2,000 donor points. These points can be used in Shepeard’s donor store to purchase T-shirts, gift cards or other items.

Center locations and hours:

  • Augusta: 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 706-737-4551
  • Evans: 4329 Washington Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 706-854-1582
  • Aiken: 353 Fabian Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 803-643-7996

In addition to this promotion, Shepeard has several blood drives coming up this week:

  • Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday
  • Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology, 1113 Knox Ave., North Augusta, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • North Augusta community drive at Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Ave., North Augusta, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Edgefield County Hospital, 300 Ridge Medical Plaza Road, Edgefield, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday
  • Cheeseburger Bobby’s, 212 Bobby Jones Expressway, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday (free Regal movie tickets at this drive)

