Immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Breathing new life into 300 classic works of art.

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ is a touring exhibit that opens Tuesday and runs until June 26 at the James Brown Arena. Here’s what you can expect if you go check it out.

Almost the entire arena floor is covered with an art exhibit.

“This exhibit takes a lot of work,” said Fanny Curtat.

Curtat says creating this is no easy task. All the lights are projectors, and all of the projectors work together to create the art show.

“It’s a lot of projection that they need to adjust with, so much precision for these works to collide and for everything to feel seamless once you step into the immersive room,” she said.

The immersive room is designed to bring Vincent Van Gogh’s work to life. It cycles through more than 300 works across 35 minutes.

“His work is filled with beauty. It’s a call for joy. It’s this craving to appreciate the world,” said Curtat.

She says the exhibit is designed to be more than an hour in total. They’ve taken it all over the country and internationally since opening last spring.

“The goal is to bring this experience to as many people as possible, and so we’re very excited for the people of Augusta to get a chance to see it,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.