Georgia primary: Election officials get ready for election day

By Kennedi Harris
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s election day eve in Georgia, and all day long, our local elections offices have been at work prepping for your time at the polls.

Here’s a look behind the scenes and what you need to know before casting your vote.

Morning crews were out across the county dropping off hundreds of voting machines at 40 different polling sites. It’s a lot of work that goes into just one day.

“Today is our preparation day,” said Travis Doss, Richmond County elections director.

Following a record-breaking three weeks of early voting, Richmond and Columbia counties are getting ready for election day.

The polls will open on May 24 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. All you need is your ID.

MORE | Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Primary turnouts typically don’t draw the biggest crowds, but election officials hope the momentum will keep pace.

“For the early voting period, we actually saw just over 11% turnout so far for this election, which is pretty good for a midterm. Will it hold through on election day? Maybe not, but I’m always hopeful,” said Nancy Gay, Columbia County elections director.

Columbia County has 50 polling locations, and Richmond County has 43. They don’t expect any long lines, but it might take a while to get through the ballot.

Doss said: “Look over the sample ballot and make sure that you know what candidate you want to vote for before you actually go into the polling place.”

Be ready for the changes.

“Go online and find out your polling place,” he said.

New district lines shook up several precincts in Columbia County and two in Richmond County.

MORE | 2022 midterms: What to watch in Georgia primary this week

Gay said: “Every voter was affected in some way. Some fashion.”

The new voting law nearly prevents you from voting at the wrong location.

Doss said: “Prior to this election if a person showed up at the wrong polling place, they could vote a provisional ballot. They can’t do that now until after 5 p.m.”

If you requested an absentee ballot, the dropbox is gone. You’ll have to take your ballot to the elections office or vote in person instead.

Elections officials say they expect the peak time for voting to be right when doors open at 7 a.m., but they don’t expect many long lines after.

We expect to start getting early results by 7:30 p.m. You can follow News 12 NBC 26 on-air and online for coverage all evening long

