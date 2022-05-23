Former SCDMV clerk charged in bribery case, accused of taking money to pass driving tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they’d filed charges against a former South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) clerk in a bribery case.

Andre Purnell Garner, 23 is facing four counts of a Public Official accepting Bribes to Influence the Action of a Public Employee. SLED was requested to investigate by the SCDMV. Garner was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

An affidavit of the charges said Garner accepted money from customers to pass them on a road test and issuance of a driver’s license.

On Feb. 25, 2021 Garner is accused of taking $100 to issue a passing result on a road test that was never taken.

On March 1, 2021 he is accused of accepting $60 to give a pass on the Commercial Driver’s License. SCDMV said that individual did not take the CDL Combination Vehicle, Air Brakes or Knowledge Test.

On March 25, 2021 he is accused of taking $150 to issue a pass on a driver’s license test. That individual did not take the road test.

On March 26, 2021 SCDMV said that Garner accepted $150 to issue a pass on a driver’s license test. That individual also did not take the road test.

