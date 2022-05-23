Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach

FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world,” the lawsuit says.(Source: Anthony Quintano/CC BY-ND 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia on Monday sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users’ personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Zuckerberg in D.C. Superior Court. The lawsuit maintains that Zuckerberg directly participated in important company decisions and was aware of the potential dangers of sharing users’ data, such as occurred in the case involving data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission. Their data is alleged to have been used to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook and has headed its board since 2012, controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world,” the lawsuit says.

Racine is seeking damages and penalties from Zuckerberg as may be determined in a trial.

Meta Platforms spokesman Andy Stone declined to comment. Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is based in Menlo Park, California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Hayes
Columbia County jailer charged with giving inmates contraband
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Name released for man shot dead in clash with Aiken deputies
North Augusta Department of Public Safety vehicles are lined up at the site of a shooting at...
Two in custody, two at-large after car break-ins in North Augusta
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to ER after an assault at a school dance.
14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance
Early voting in Richmond County on May 2, 2022.
Georgia primary: A look at who’s running in the big races

Latest News

A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
The 24/7 Christmas movie schedule begins on Friday, October 25 with "A Merry Christmas Match."
What the Tech: App asks you to swipe right on movies
What the Tech: App asks you to swipe right on movies
What the Tech: App asks you to swipe right on movies