Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Low temperatures into Monday morning will bottom out in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be out of the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Another upper level disturbance will pass overhead this morning, meaning we may have a repeat of the soggy start we experienced Sunday. A cold front moves into the region late today into Tuesday bringing a second round of storms this afternoon, tonight and Tuesday. With less sunshine in the forecast for the next several days high temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 80s.

Another cold front moves in Thursday into Friday keeping rain chances on the high side. It looks like this front has a good chance of actually passing through next Friday, so next weekend should be much drier, less humid and just a little bit cooler.

